India's Economic Resilience: Navigating Growth Amid Global Uncertainties

India is expected to achieve a GDP growth of 7.5-7.8% in the current fiscal year, driven by festive demand and strong services. Growth may moderate to 6.6-6.9% in FY27 due to global uncertainties. Policy reforms and trade deals are pivotal in sustaining economic momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:14 IST
India is on track to record a GDP growth of 7.5-7.8% in the current fiscal year, buoyed by festive demand and a robust services sector, despite ongoing global uncertainties, according to Deloitte India.

The year 2025 has been marked as one of resilience in domestic demand, with significant reforms in fiscal, monetary, and labor policies. This has resulted in an 8% growth in real GDP during the first half of the fiscal year, despite challenges such as trade disruptions and volatile capital flows.

Going forward, growth is expected to moderate to 6.6-6.9% in FY2026-27. Key strategies include tax exemptions, policy rate reductions, and GST rationalization. Major trade agreements have been signed with several countries, enhancing India's export capabilities and investor confidence.

