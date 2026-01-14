Left Menu

Excise Department Cracks Down on Fake Liquor Operation in Nagpur

A factory producing counterfeit Indian-made foreign liquor was busted in Nagpur, with Rs 24.67 lakh in materials seized. Authorities raided a bungalow in Gondwana Pimpri, retrieving 1,090 litres of counterfeit liquor, banned bottles, and production equipment. A case has been registered against seven individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:13 IST
  • India

The state excise department has successfully dismantled a factory involved in the production of counterfeit Indian-made foreign liquor in the Nagpur district, seizing alcohol stock and materials worth Rs 24.67 lakh.

Officials revealed that the raid occurred on Tuesday at a bungalow in Gondwana Pimpri, located in the Hingna area, where the illegal operation was taking place. The authorities confiscated 1,090 litres of counterfeit liquor blend, alongside 356 bottles of a liquor banned for sale in Maharashtra, and 90 bulk litres of another fake liquor variant.

The raid also resulted in the seizure of crucial equipment including an electronic bottle sealing machine, fake labels, bottle caps, and empty bottles, along with a four-wheeler vehicle. A case has been registered against seven individuals involved in the operation.

