Central Railway Conducts Comprehensive Mock Drill at CSMT Amid Nationwide High Alert

In a strategic move to fortify security amid ongoing high alert conditions nationwide, Central Railway, in collaboration with multiple security agencies, executed a comprehensive mock drill at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday. The operation included the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), Maharashtra Security Force (MSF), and Home Guards, demonstrating a united front to ensure robust security measures were in place.

Assistant Security Commissioner Ranjit Kumar Bezbaruah emphasized the exercise as part of continuous safety protocols. "We maintain persistent vigilance, and given the current situation, heightened caution is essential," Bezbaruah noted. He confirmed participation of over 100 personnel, diligently inspecting trains, passengers, and their belongings, aided by 22 sniffer dogs to reinforce security checks.

Swapnil Nila, Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, underscored the vital role of such drills at major transport hubs like CSMT, particularly during high-travel times such as summer vacations. "Our focus is on ensuring passenger safety and upholding their confidence amid heightened travel activities," he remarked. The exercise aligns with national directives to enhance Civil Defence capabilities, including assessing readiness across 244 Civil Defence Districts on May 7, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)