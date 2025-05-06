Seven Detained in Ujjain District for Alleged Sexual Assault Following Viral Video

Seven individuals have been detained in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district in connection with an alleged sexual assault that came to light following a viral obscene video. Police made the first arrest after the video's circulation on Monday, which led to the identification and detention of six additional suspects.

According to Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, the main accused was taken into custody with the assistance of local villagers. A cyber team and multiple other units interrogated the suspect, leading to the discovery of further details from his mobile device. This information was instrumental in identifying the others involved.

Efforts to counsel the victims are ongoing, with women officers aiding in filing a formal complaint. An SIT has been established to ensure comprehensive investigation, and continued efforts are being made to identify additional victims and any other persons linked to the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)