Left Menu

Seven Detained in Ujjain District for Alleged Sexual Assault Following Viral Video

Seven individuals in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district were detained after an alleged sexual assault surfaced via a viral video. Authorities identified the accused using cyber tools and initiated a probe. Victim counseling and FIR registration are underway as the police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:44 IST
Seven Detained in Ujjain District for Alleged Sexual Assault Following Viral Video
Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven individuals have been detained in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district in connection with an alleged sexual assault that came to light following a viral obscene video. Police made the first arrest after the video's circulation on Monday, which led to the identification and detention of six additional suspects.

According to Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, the main accused was taken into custody with the assistance of local villagers. A cyber team and multiple other units interrogated the suspect, leading to the discovery of further details from his mobile device. This information was instrumental in identifying the others involved.

Efforts to counsel the victims are ongoing, with women officers aiding in filing a formal complaint. An SIT has been established to ensure comprehensive investigation, and continued efforts are being made to identify additional victims and any other persons linked to the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025