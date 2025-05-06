India Stands Firm: Vikramaditya Singh Calls for Bold Action Against Terrorism

In response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh has urged a firm and proactive approach in combating terrorism.

Singh welcomed the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, emphasizing that it should be part of a broader strategy of long-term actions against Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism. "The entire nation, including Himachal Pradesh's 70 lakh residents, stands united with the Prime Minister and our armed forces for decisive action," Singh stated in an ANI interview. He referenced historical actions under Indira Gandhi that led to the formation of Bangladesh, calling for similar resolute actions today.

He stressed the importance of economic and diplomatic pressure, asserting that modern warfare extends beyond the battlefield. Singh praised the Ministry of Home Affairs' mock drills and urged compliance with shared protocols. He noted widespread international support for India's stance against terrorism.

The tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated significantly after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and a Nepali citizen. In response, India has implemented strong countermeasures against Pakistan, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Under the Treaty, the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) are allocated to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India, with India receiving 20% of the water from the Indus River System.

