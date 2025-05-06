Uninterrupted Power: Andhra Pradesh's 24/7 Supply Amid Rising Demand

In a robust move to ensure uninterrupted energy access, Andhra Pradesh's government, spearheaded by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, has guaranteed 24/7 power supply amid escalating summer demand.

The state's comprehensive approach encompasses a mix of thermal, hydel, solar, wind, renewable resources, and power exchange agreements, boosted by an AI/ML-based forecasting model for precision planning.

Despite the sweltering heat, power remained uninterrupted between April 30 and May 4, with daily consumption peaking at 234 million units, a testament to effective energy management and planning.

