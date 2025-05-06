Left Menu

Uninterrupted Power: Andhra Pradesh's 24/7 Supply Amid Rising Demand

Andhra Pradesh ensures round-the-clock power supply despite increased demand during summer. Utilizing various energy sources and AI-driven forecasting, the state maintains reliability. From April 30 to May 4, demand reached up to 234 million units daily. Future strategies include power exchanges to manage projected peak loads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust move to ensure uninterrupted energy access, Andhra Pradesh's government, spearheaded by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, has guaranteed 24/7 power supply amid escalating summer demand.

The state's comprehensive approach encompasses a mix of thermal, hydel, solar, wind, renewable resources, and power exchange agreements, boosted by an AI/ML-based forecasting model for precision planning.

Despite the sweltering heat, power remained uninterrupted between April 30 and May 4, with daily consumption peaking at 234 million units, a testament to effective energy management and planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

