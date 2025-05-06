NHPC Successfully Raises ₹1,945 Crore via Bonds
State-owned NHPC Limited has secured ₹1,945 crore through the issuance of bonds. The bonds, categorized as unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative, and taxable, were issued under the 6.86% AF Series Bonds 2040 on a private placement basis, as disclosed in an exchange filing.
State-owned NHPC Limited has made a significant financial move, raising ₹1,945 crore through bonds, according to an exchange filing released on Tuesday.
The funds were gathered through the issuance of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative, and taxable 6.86% AF Series Bonds 2040. The bonds were issued on a private placement basis.
This financial step marks an essential part of NHPC's strategy to secure required capital for future endeavors and projects.
