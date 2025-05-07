U.S.-China Trade Talks: A Step Toward Resolution in Switzerland

In a significant development, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, alongside chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer, will engage in pivotal discussions with China's top economic official in Switzerland this Saturday. The meeting is being hailed as a potential breakthrough in the ongoing trade war that has plunged the global economy into uncertainty.

The announcement signals a hopeful turn as financial markets reacted favorably, evidenced by a sharp rise in U.S. equity index futures. 'This is about de-escalation,' Bessent told Fox News, emphasizing the need to cool tensions before paving a path forward in trade negotiations with China.

While the specific Chinese officials involved remain undisclosed, Vice Premier He Lifeng is expected to play a crucial role, given his prominent position. Both nations aim to address their trade issues, which have led to significant disruptions in global supply chains and economic strain worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)