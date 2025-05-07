Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Talks: A Step Toward Resolution in Switzerland

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer are set to meet China's top economic official in Switzerland on Saturday. This meeting aims to de-escalate the ongoing trade war, which has significantly affected the global economy. Both nations have faced tariffs that have disrupted markets worldwide.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, alongside chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer, will engage in pivotal discussions with China's top economic official in Switzerland this Saturday. The meeting is being hailed as a potential breakthrough in the ongoing trade war that has plunged the global economy into uncertainty.

The announcement signals a hopeful turn as financial markets reacted favorably, evidenced by a sharp rise in U.S. equity index futures. 'This is about de-escalation,' Bessent told Fox News, emphasizing the need to cool tensions before paving a path forward in trade negotiations with China.

While the specific Chinese officials involved remain undisclosed, Vice Premier He Lifeng is expected to play a crucial role, given his prominent position. Both nations aim to address their trade issues, which have led to significant disruptions in global supply chains and economic strain worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

