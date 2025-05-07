Left Menu

China Unleashes Economic Easing Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

China announces stimulus measures, including rate cuts and liquidity injections, to counter economic strain from U.S. trade tensions. Talks between U.S. and Chinese officials aim to ease tariff-related tensions impacting global markets. Measures, intended to fortify China's economy, include reserve ratio cuts and increased financial market investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese authorities unveiled a series of economic stimulus plans on Wednesday, including notable interest rate cuts and significant liquidity injections. This move is aimed at mitigating the economic impact of ongoing trade tensions with the United States. These announcements coincide with upcoming talks between U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer, and China's top economic official He Lifeng in Switzerland.

The discussions mark a crucial opportunity for both nations to de-escalate the ongoing tariff dispute, which has disrupted global markets and supply chains. Recent data revealed that China's factory activity contracted at the fastest rate in over a year due to these trade challenges, raising concerns about employment and deflationary pressures.

China's central bank will reduce its seven-day reverse repurchase agreement rate by 10 basis points, alongside a reserve requirement ratio cut releasing significant liquidity into the banking system. Additional measures include financial market investments and support for tech-related bonds, aiming to strengthen China's economic resilience amid prolonged U.S.-China trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

