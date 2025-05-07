Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Strike Against Terrorism

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, praised the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive action against terror infrastructures with 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting nine sites in Pakistan and PoK. The operation marks India's most significant military action in Pakistan since 1971, showcasing national unity against terrorism. Ceasefire violations, however, led to civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:02 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Strike Against Terrorism
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended fervent support to the Indian Armed Forces post 'Operation Sindoor,' which targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following a terror attack in Phalgam on Wednesday morning. Kejriwal lauded the soldiers' bravery, emphasizing the unified backing of 140 crore Indians.

Expressing pride in the military, Kejriwal stated, "We are proud of the Indian Army and our brave soldiers. 140 crore Indians stand with the Indian Army in this fight against terrorism. The courage of the Indian Army is the faith of every citizen. We are all united against terrorism. Jai Hind." His statement followed the operation's precise execution, striking at nine terror targets with coordination among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The coordinated assault targeted prominent Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders. Four key sites in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in PoJK, were successfully hit. This marks India's deepest incursion into Pakistan's territory since 1971. Ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army, causing three civilian fatalities, followed the operation. The Indian Army responded 'proportionately' to the aggression across the Line of Control and International Border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

