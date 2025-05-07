Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India Avenges Pahalgam Attack Victims

In a decisive move, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror hideouts in Pakistan and PoJK, avenging the Pahalgam terror attack. Hyder Shah, father of one of the victims, praised the action. With coordinated strikes, this operation marks India's significant military engagement in Pakistan in decades.

Updated: 07-05-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:03 IST
Operation Sindoor: India Avenges Pahalgam Attack Victims
Syed Adil Hussain Shah's father Hyder Shah (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Indian Armed Forces executed a high-stakes operation dubbed 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine terror hideouts deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The precision strikes, carried out late Wednesday night, were in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Hyder Shah, father of one of the victims, expressed gratitude, stating that justice had been served and hoped such tragedies would be prevented in the future. 'We had confidence in PM Modi, and we got justice today,' he said, praising the armed forces for their valiant effort.

According to sources, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly struck critical targets in cities such as Bahawalpur and Sialkot among others, aiming to neutralize top commanders of groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The operation, monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, symbolizes the most significant military action by India within Pakistani territory in over half a century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

