Paytm's Financial Turnaround: Loss Narrows, Shares Surge

Shares of Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications, surged by nearly 7% following a report of narrowed losses for Q4 ending March 2025. The company's loss reduced to Rs 545 crore, attributed to decreased payment processing and employee costs. A significant ESOP charge was also a factor.

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payment giant Paytm, saw an impressive jump of nearly 7% on Wednesday morning. The rise came after the company disclosed a reduction in consolidated losses, down to Rs 545 crore, for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025.

The company's strong performance was reflected on both major Indian exchanges, with shares climbing 6.70% to Rs 870 on the BSE and 6.74% to Rs 869.80 on the NSE. The narrowed loss can be primarily attributed to a decrease in payment processing charges and employee benefits expenses.

A significant factor in the financials was the notional loss of Rs 522 crore due to ESOP expenses, following founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's decision to voluntarily surrender 2.1 crore shares. Excluding this exceptional charge, the company reported a marginal loss of Rs 23 crore, marking a notable improvement in its profit after tax (PAT) figures.

