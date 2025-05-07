Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Retaliation Against Terrorism

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security status in Jammu and Kashmir amid India's military action, termed Operation Sindoor. This operation follows a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

The Lt. Governor instructed district officials to relocate villagers from vulnerable border areas, ensuring the availability of essential services such as food, lodging, and medical care. He emphasized the government's readiness to manage any unexpected situations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the Indian Army for its strategic strikes against terror sites in Pakistan. He reiterated India's commitment to retaliate against terrorism, highlighting the deeper military incursions into Pakistan as the most significant since 1971.

