Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Retaliation Against Terrorism

India's Operation Sindoor signifies its bold military response against terrorism, following the Pahalgam attack. Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has reviewed security measures in Jammu & Kashmir, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah praises the army's precision strikes, aiming to dismantle terror infrastructure within Pakistan.

Updated: 07-05-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:45 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security status in Jammu and Kashmir amid India's military action, termed Operation Sindoor. This operation follows a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

The Lt. Governor instructed district officials to relocate villagers from vulnerable border areas, ensuring the availability of essential services such as food, lodging, and medical care. He emphasized the government's readiness to manage any unexpected situations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the Indian Army for its strategic strikes against terror sites in Pakistan. He reiterated India's commitment to retaliate against terrorism, highlighting the deeper military incursions into Pakistan as the most significant since 1971.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

