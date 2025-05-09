Tensions Soar in Jammu as Cross-Border Hostilities Intensify

Amidst escalating tensions, numerous workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba region are relocating for safety following intense cross-border shelling and attempted drone and missile assaults by Pakistan. One worker from Chhattisgarh expressed fear, stating that the dire situation has compelled them to seek safer locations.

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a major infiltration attempt along the International Boundary at Samba, neutralizing seven terrorists. This defensive action resulted in significant damage to Pakistan's Dhandhar post. According to BSF reports, terrorists attempted to breach Indian territory under cover fire from the Pakistan Rangers.

With the advanced surveillance setup in place, BSF forces quickly responded to the threat, launching a retaliatory attack that secured the area. In a recently held high-level meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah evaluated the border security measures in the wake of these developments, ensuring continued vigilance amidst ongoing threats.

