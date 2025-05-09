Left Menu

Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions: A Call for Dialogue Over Devastation

As India-Pakistan tensions rise, CPI MP D Raja stresses that war leads to widespread destruction and economic harm. He advocates for political dialogue, stating that terrorism is a mutual threat needing cooperative resolution. Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Reddy warns of consequences for Pakistan's actions after recent terror-related incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:17 IST
CPI MP D Raja. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CPI MP D Raja expressed deep concern over the growing tensions between India and Pakistan on Friday, asserting that war only breeds destruction and economic setback. He emphasized the need for both countries to engage in dialogue, highlighting that terrorism remains a shared challenge demanding collaborative solutions.

During an interview with ANI, Raja pointed out the persistent fear among residents in border regions, urging measures for their protection. He reiterated his party's stance that war is not an answer and advocated for peace-building efforts. Raja stressed that cooperation in combating terrorism is essential for both India and Pakistan, as it poses a mutual threat.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam as barbaric, supporting India's retaliatory actions against terror camps. Reddy cautioned Pakistan about the potential devastation and division resulting from further escalation, warning that continued hostilities could lead to severe consequences.

Reddy remarked that India's Operation Sindoor, launched as a counteraction to an April 22nd attack, marked a significant military response. It targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting India's intensified stance in the wake of increased aggression.

The operation succeeded in neutralizing threats and thwarting large-scale drone attacks along the Line of Control (LoC) and international borders. These developments underline the tension-filled climate between the neighboring nations, as military operations and retaliatory actions dominate headlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

