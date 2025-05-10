Iran Prepares Missile Launcher Shipment to Support Russia in Ukraine Conflict

Iran is on the verge of delivering short-range ballistic missile launchers to Russia, marking a deepened alliance amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to credible Western and regional sources. This anticipated military aid could bolster Russia's offensive capabilities against Ukraine.

The Fath-360 launchers, characterized by their 75-mile range, would enhance Russia's arsenal with a new weapon aimed at Ukrainian forces and strategic locations near the Russian border, experts reveal. The potential supply underscores a strengthening axis between Moscow and Tehran.

The impending delivery could complicate U.S. diplomatic efforts, particularly regarding the nuclear deal negotiations with Iran. Meanwhile, logistical hurdles related to mounting the launchers have reportedly delayed their transfer, as Iran adapts them to meet Russia's military demands following significant losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)