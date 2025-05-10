Left Menu

GAIL Partners with Karnataka for Renewable Energy Leap

GAIL (India) Ltd has signed an MoU with Karnataka to set up 1 GW renewable energy projects. The agreement, part of GAIL's 2035 net-zero carbon goal, includes obtaining state approvals. The deal, signed by prominent state officials, aims to boost Karnataka's green energy status and industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:23 IST
GAIL Partners with Karnataka for Renewable Energy Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka government, aiming to establish renewable energy projects worth up to 1 gigawatt within the state.

The MoU outlines Karnataka's commitment to guide GAIL through acquiring essential permissions, registrations, and incentives, aligning with local regulations. GAIL's strategy focuses on achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, with these projects pivotal to that ambition.

This significant collaboration was marked in Bengaluru on May 9, 2025, involving key political figures, promising Karnataka's reinforced role as a leader in clean energy development and a catalyst for employment and infrastructure enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025