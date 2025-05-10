GAIL Partners with Karnataka for Renewable Energy Leap

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka government, aiming to establish renewable energy projects worth up to 1 gigawatt within the state.

The MoU outlines Karnataka's commitment to guide GAIL through acquiring essential permissions, registrations, and incentives, aligning with local regulations. GAIL's strategy focuses on achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, with these projects pivotal to that ambition.

This significant collaboration was marked in Bengaluru on May 9, 2025, involving key political figures, promising Karnataka's reinforced role as a leader in clean energy development and a catalyst for employment and infrastructure enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)