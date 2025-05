Virat Kohli's Retirement Paralleled in Military Precision: India's Air Defence Stands Firm

In an interesting blend of sports and military expertise, Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, compared the impenetrability of India's air defence systems to cricket on the day Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. Lt Gen Ghai highlighted the resilience demonstrated by India's layered grid during recent cross-border hostilities from Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference on Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen Ghai used a cricket analogy to emphasize how unbreachable India's air defence is. 'Like cricket giants Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee once assured Australian dominance, our defence layers ensure aerial threats are neutralized before reaching their targets,' he noted, drawing parallels with his admiration for Kohli, a favourite amongst many Indians.

Lt Gen Ghai confidently asserted that Pakistan's attempts to target Indian airfields and logistics would falter against India's multi-layered defence comprising Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems, Air Defence Weapons, and electronic warfare mediums. Despite aggressive moves from Pakistan's air force, India maintained its fortified stance during clashes, he affirmed.

India's launched Operation Sindoor, a strategic strike on May 7, aimed at neutralizing terror-related sites in the region following an attack in Kashmir. The operation resulted in severe setbacks to Pakistani military targets, demonstrating India's readiness and tactical advantage amidst rising tensions.

