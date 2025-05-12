Left Menu

Trump Mandates Major Drug Price Cuts with New Order

President Donald Trump announced a new executive order that aims to drastically reduce U.S. drug prices by 59% to 90%, aligning them with international rates. This directive pressures pharmaceutical companies to lower their pricing, potentially transforming the cost landscape for American consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:50 IST
Trump Mandates Major Drug Price Cuts with New Order
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move to tackle high drug costs in America, President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order aimed at dramatically reducing prescription prices.

The executive order mandates that U.S. drug prices should be slashed by up to 90% to match those in other countries.

This directive could significantly change the landscape for American consumers, applying pressure on pharmaceutical companies to reevaluate their pricing strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

