India's Resolute Response: Operation Sindoor's Triumph Against Terror
Prime Minister Modi lauds Indian Armed Forces for their courageous efforts in Operation Sindoor, asserting they had full freedom to counter terrorist threats. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Modi reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism and emphasized resolution to safeguard national security.
In a powerful Address to the Nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery and dedication during Operation Sindoor. Modi emphasized that the forces had been granted complete freedom to eliminate terrorist threats, marking a robust national security stance.
The Prime Minister highlighted the barbaric nature of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 lives were lost, shocking the nation and the world. This terrorist act targeted civilians during a time of celebration, underlining the brutality of such attacks.
India's decisive response included precision strikes on terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and the Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the neutralization of over 100 terrorists. The Indian Armed Forces effectively countered subsequent Pakistan aggression, reinforcing the message that provocations will not go unpunished.
