Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Stand against Terrorism

In a defining address following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a clear and unyielding message: India will no longer succumb to nuclear blackmail and will respond robustly to any terrorist threats. Declaring this operation as a turning point, Modi emphasized a new, unwavering stance against terrorism.

During his first national address post-Operation Sindoor, PM Modi outlined a triad of security principles. Foremost is 'Decisive Retaliation,' vowing strong responses to terrorist acts, striving to neutralize terror at its core. Secondly, Modi declared an end to yielding to nuclear threats, pledging targeted strikes against any terror-backed pretenses.

Lastly, Modi stated no separation would be recognized between terrorists and their state sponsors, condemning those harboring terrorism. The Prime Minister criticized Pakistan, citing evidence of state-sponsored terrorism. He pledged India's military readiness, lauding the proven strength of 'Made in India' defense equipment in modern warfare.

