Operation Sindoor: India's New Stance Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India announced a temporary halt to retaliatory strikes against terror targets in Pakistan, hinting at cautious observation of Pakistan's future actions. This move aligns with India's new anti-terrorism strategy, Operation Sindoor, following the deadly Pahalgam attack.

India's precision strikes on May 7 have reportedly eliminated over 100 terrorists in response, marking a significant blow to longstanding terror networks operating from Pakistani soil. PM Modi iterated that while hostilities have paused, the Indian military remains vigilant across borders.

The announcement highlights previous surgical strikes in 2016 and aerial raids in 2019, underscoring India's stance on countering cross-border terrorism. Although a ceasefire was proposed by Pakistan's DGMO, recent violations prompt a strong potential response from Indian forces if hostilities continue.

