CII Backs Modi's Tough Stance Against Terrorism with Operation Sindoor

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has thrown its weight behind the central government's firm stance against terrorism, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address to the nation. This announcement comes after India and Pakistan concluded hostilities, with the CII applauding India's decisive response to terrorism.

In its statement, the CII highlighted the significance of Operation Sindoor, which conveyed a stark warning: India will not stand for terrorism in any form and is prepared to respond to threats with resolve and strength. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the operation reaffirms India's commitment to defend its sovereignty and showcases its readiness to counter terrorism with determination.

The CII underscored the Prime Minister's assertion that terrorism and trade cannot coexist, emphasizing the necessity of a stable environment for industrial growth. This echoes Modi's call for national unity and resilience in achieving a prosperous nation. In light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces were commended for their valiant efforts in executing Operation Sindoor, which resulted in the dismantling of terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Modi's address paid homage to the valor of the armed forces in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. His speech denounced the barbarism displayed by terrorists and announced freedom for military operations targeting terrorist threats. As part of its response, India launched precision strikes against terror bases, effectively neutralizing over 100 terrorists and fortifying its national security strategy.

Following the Pahalgam attack, the Prime Minister also vowed unprecedented consequences for the perpetrators and made significant diplomatic moves to signal Pakistan against cross-border terrorism. India has temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, reflecting its strengthened resolve against terrorism. The CII reaffirms its commitment to working with the government to establish a secure and resilient India.

(With inputs from agencies.)