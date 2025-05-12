Left Menu

PM Modi's Bold Stance in Operation Sindoor Signals New Era in India's Anti-Terror Policy

Home Minister Amit Shah praised PM Modi's decisive national address post-Operation Sindoor, heralding a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. The operation signifies a pivotal shift in India's anti-terror strategy, reinforcing immediate retaliatory measures and addressing nuclear blackmail. Shah applauded the bravery of India's armed forces, crediting Modi's leadership for transformative security doctrines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:59 IST
PM Modi's Bold Stance in Operation Sindoor Signals New Era in India's Anti-Terror Policy
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a direct endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address to the nation, Home Minister Amit Shah extolled the leader's resolute stance following Operation Sindoor. This initiative serves as a clear manifestation of Bharat's unwavering zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, marking a significant evolution in the nation's strategic defense posture.

Utilizing social media to amplify his support, Shah notably highlighted that PM Modi, through Operation Sindoor, has delineated a non-negotiable boundary for Bharat's adversaries. He emphasized the might of India's armed forces, noting their capability to dismantle terrorism's stronghold within Pakistan's territories, showcasing a new norm of zero tolerance.

Furthermore, Shah lauded the indomitable spirit and courage of the Indian armed forces and the Border Security Force, recognizing their valor as a crucial aspect of Bharat's proud history of defense. He commended PM Modi for his leadership that ensures no enemy of Bharat remains unchecked or unpunished, projecting the message of immediate retaliation against any potential threats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation, articulated the severe consequences for terrorists infringing on Indian sovereignty, underscoring a decisive policy shift with Operation Sindoor as a benchmark. With this operation, Modi asserted India's commitment to its citizens' safety and its resolve against nuclear intimidation or terrorist affiliates, reiterating that both sponsors and terrorists will be viewed with the same lens.

Through his address, PM Modi illuminated the disconcerting involvement of Pakistan in sponsoring terrorism, evidenced by the country's military officials engaging openly with eliminated terror affiliates. Reiterating a robust defense doctrine, the Prime Minister underscored the immediate and strong retaliatory policy operationalized during Operation Sindoor, defining it as the new norm in India's counter-terrorism strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

