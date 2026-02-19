Amit Shah Attends Official Language Meet in Agartala, AYUSH Camps Draw Focus

The All India Official Language Conference for the Eastern, North-Eastern and Northern Regions was held at the International Indoor Exhibition Centre, Hapania, Agartala, bringing together ministries, institutions and organisations to strengthen the implementation of Hindi as the Official Language.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the event as Chief Guest, underscoring the Centre’s push to promote effective use of Hindi in governance and enhance coordination across departments.

The conference also featured a special exhibition showcasing achievements and best practices in Official Language implementation.

AYUSH Participation Adds Public Health Dimension

Adding a unique public health component to the language-focused gathering, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), under the Ministry of Ayush, actively participated in the event.

A team of senior AYUSH physicians led by Director Prof. (Vaidya) Pradeep Kumar Prajapati conducted free health check-ups and medical consultations for delegates and visitors.

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), through its Regional Ayurveda Research Centre in Agartala, supported the initiative with medicine distribution and health screening services, backed by technical and clinical assistance from AIIA.

Traditional Diagnostic Camps and Preventive Care

The health outreach included camps for:

• Prakriti Parikshan (body constitution assessment)• Nadi Parikshan (pulse diagnosis)

Participants were also given the “Nityasevi Ayur Kit” to encourage daily health practices rooted in Ayurveda and preventive lifestyle habits.

Officials said the initiative was designed not only to provide treatment but to promote awareness of traditional healthcare systems among a wider audience.

Diabetes-Focused Ayurvedic Book Released

During the conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the Ayurvedic book “Prameh Yog Sangrah”, authored and edited by Prof. (Vaidya) Rajaram Mahto.

The book focuses on traditional and practical Ayurvedic approaches to managing diabetes, aligning with growing public health concerns over lifestyle diseases in India.

Senior AIIA doctors, including Dean Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Vyas, M.S. Yogesh Badwe and Dr. Ramakant Yadav, provided consultations and participated in health discussions alongside the Hindi exhibition.

Linking Official Language Promotion with Public Wellness

Secretary, Department of Official Language, Ms. Anshuli Arya, said that inspired by the Fit India Movement, AYUSH camps and yoga sessions were organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush to connect citizens with India’s traditional medical knowledge.

Director of AIIA, Prof. Prajapati, described the institute’s participation in the national-level conference as a matter of pride.

“Our aim is not only to provide treatment but also to create awareness about preventive healthcare and Ayurvedic lifestyle practices among the public,” he said.

Convergence of Governance and Traditional Medicine

The Agartala conference served as a dual platform — promoting administrative excellence in Official Language implementation while integrating public health outreach rooted in traditional Indian medicine.

Officials described the event as an example of how cultural, linguistic and health initiatives can converge to strengthen both governance and citizen well-being.