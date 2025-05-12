Left Menu

Delhi Government to Audit Old Age Pension Scheme Amid Eligibility Concerns

The Delhi government has ordered a survey to verify the eligibility of beneficiaries under its old age pension scheme. This step follows complaints about disbursements. Conducted by the Social Welfare department, it aims to ensure that the over 4.5 lakh beneficiaries meet the scheme's criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:46 IST
The Delhi government has initiated a survey to scrutinize the eligibility criteria of beneficiaries under its old age pension scheme, officials confirmed on Monday.

Amid concerns regarding the accuracy of disbursements, the Social Welfare department is set to perform a comprehensive door-to-door survey to validate beneficiary details for the old age pension program.

The program currently provides monthly pensions to more than 4.5 lakh senior citizens in Delhi, supporting those aged 60 to 69 with Rs 2,000 and individuals aged 70 and above with Rs 2,500 per month.

This measure follows a recent survey by the Women and Child Development department, which uncovered over 25,000 ineligible beneficiaries within the 'women in distress' scheme, each receiving Rs 2,500 monthly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

