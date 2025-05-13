Left Menu

Market Surge: Wall Street Rides the Euphoria of U.S.-China Tariff Truce

Wall Street's indexes soared as the U.S.-China tariff truce spurred hopes of easing trade tensions. The S&P 500 reached its highest since March. Investors, favoring riskier assets, welcomed the temporary tariff cuts, although they remained cautious about long-term implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 02:16 IST
Market Surge: Wall Street Rides the Euphoria of U.S.-China Tariff Truce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's three major indexes experienced a significant surge on Monday, driven by a U.S.-China agreement to reduce tariffs temporarily, marking the highest level for the S&P 500 since early March. This development offered a glimmer of hope for easing the prolonged global trade tensions that began in early April with U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs. Both nations announced a 90-day reduction in steep tariffs against each other, with the U.S. slashing tariffs on Chinese imports to 30% from 145%, while China reduced duties on U.S. imports to 10% from 125%.

Investors showed relief by shifting towards riskier assets and moving away from defensive ones, though uncertainty about the final settlement of tariffs lingered. "It's a relief rally," noted John Praveen, managing director at Paleo Leon in Princeton, New Jersey. He added that the two economic giants seemed to aim to avert the worst-case tariff scenarios by scaling down duties to more manageable levels. Meanwhile, Chris Brigati, chief investment officer at SWBC in San Antonio, Texas, stated, "The market is celebrating the progress, but future complications could pose challenges."

The positive market sentiment prevailed despite earlier losses due to the tariff tension initiated on April 2. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow posted substantial single-day percentage gains not seen since April 9, with notable improvements aided by solid earnings reports and a limited trade agreement between the U.S. and the UK. The Dow Jones rose by 1,160.72 points to its highest close since late March, as the CBOE Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge," fell below 20 for the first time since late March, reflecting reduced market anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025