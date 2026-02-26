IRFC Share Sale Faces Tepid Response from Investors

The government's attempt to offload a 2% stake in the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) met with a muted response from investors, as the offer failed to achieve full subscription by its final day.

Despite offering over 26.13 crore shares with a floor price set at Rs 104 per share, both retail and institutional investors showed limited interest in the two-day offering.

With institutional investors bidding for 94.98% of the reserved shares, and retail investors showing lower participation, the government opted not to activate the additional green-shoe option. IRFC shares closed at Rs 103.25, marking a slight dip in the stock's market price.

(With inputs from agencies.)