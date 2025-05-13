Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

Global stock markets soared as the U.S. and China agreed to reduce tariffs for 90 days, easing trade war fears. The temporary deal aims to address underlying economic disputes, though both sides recognize the challenges of achieving a lasting resolution amidst deep-rooted trade imbalances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 05:35 IST
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets experienced significant gains on Monday following an agreement between the U.S. and China to lower tariffs for the next 90 days. This temporary truce has settled immediate anxieties over a potential global recession prompted by the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Investors welcomed the news, but businesses called for more clarity on future trading terms. As part of the agreement, steep tariffs on Chinese imports imposed by the U.S. last month will drop to 30%, while China will reduce its duties on U.S. imports to 10%.

The financial markets responded favorably with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reaching new highs. Despite the optimism, concerns linger regarding the long-term impacts of President Trump's trade strategy and ongoing negotiations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025