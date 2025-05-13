Left Menu

House Proposes New SNAP Work Rules and State Cost Sharing

U.S. House lawmakers introduced a proposal to adjust work requirements for SNAP recipients and shift some program costs to states. The plan aims to save $230 billion in alignment with President Trump's budget. It faces opposition from House Democrats and may complicate passing a farm spending package.

Updated: 13-05-2025 06:40 IST
House Proposes New SNAP Work Rules and State Cost Sharing
On Monday, U.S. House lawmakers introduced a comprehensive plan to modify work requirements for recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This proposal also mandates states to share a portion of the program's costs in the future, as outlined in the farm committee's bill text.

The House Agriculture Committee's proposal restricts future SNAP benefit increases that surpass inflation and limits states' ability to waive work requirements during high unemployment periods. This plan is part of a broader Republican effort to save $230 billion and align with President Donald Trump's budget agenda. However, House Democrats have cautioned that these changes could hinder the passage of a farm spending package this year.

Currently, over 41 million Americans depend on SNAP, the nation's largest food aid program. The proposed changes would require adults up to age 64, without disabilities or dependent children, to work 80 hours per month, raising the age limit from 54. Additionally, the qualifying age for dependent children would increase from six to seven. States would start sharing some SNAP costs by 2028 based on error rates in benefit distribution. According to House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn 'GT' Thompson, this approach aims to increase accountability and motivate work while offering temporary assistance.

