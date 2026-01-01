Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Case Sparks Political Controversy in Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan faced questions regarding the Sabarimala gold theft investigation. He defended the probe's integrity, denied interference from his office, and questioned the involvement of Congress leaders with the accused. The ongoing investigation is supervised by the Kerala High Court's SIT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:10 IST
Sabarimala Gold Case Sparks Political Controversy in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has found himself amidst a political storm as questions arise over the Sabarimala gold theft case. The controversy deepens with allegations of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's unexpected connections to the accused.

Defending the integrity of the investigation, Vijayan stated that the probe, overseen by the Kerala High Court's Special Investigation Team (SIT), has seen no interference from his office. He emphasized that all processes are conducted independently, with transparency at their core.

Critics from the opposition stood firm in their demands for clarity on meetings between Congress leaders and the accused. In response, Vijayan challenged these claims, affirming the government's commitment to a thorough investigation and denouncing unfounded allegations against his office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

 India
2
India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacco and New Year's Festivities

India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacc...

 India
3
Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

 India
4
Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare

Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026