Sabarimala Gold Case Sparks Political Controversy in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has found himself amidst a political storm as questions arise over the Sabarimala gold theft case. The controversy deepens with allegations of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's unexpected connections to the accused.

Defending the integrity of the investigation, Vijayan stated that the probe, overseen by the Kerala High Court's Special Investigation Team (SIT), has seen no interference from his office. He emphasized that all processes are conducted independently, with transparency at their core.

Critics from the opposition stood firm in their demands for clarity on meetings between Congress leaders and the accused. In response, Vijayan challenged these claims, affirming the government's commitment to a thorough investigation and denouncing unfounded allegations against his office.

