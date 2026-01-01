Left Menu

First Sighting: Goby Fish Discoveries in Indian Waters

Scientists recorded the goby fish, Bathygobius meggeti, in Indian waters for the first time, specifically near Aryapalli in Odisha. This discovery, confirmed after detailed study, underscores the importance of exploring microhabitats. The findings were published in National Academy Science Letters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:11 IST
  • India

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have recorded the presence of the goby fish (Bathygobius meggeti) in Indian waters for the first time. The species was found near Aryapalli in Odisha's Ganjam district, a revelation announced by Anil Mohapatra of the Zoological Survey of India.

Although the goby fish is common in the Indo-West Pacific region, this is its first reported sighting in India. Researchers collected three live specimens from an artificial rocky intertidal zone in Aryapalli, a village heavily reliant on fishing. Following detailed investigations, the species was confirmed as new to the Indian biodiversity records.

The findings, highlighted in an article in National Academy Science Letters, emphasize the significance of studying coastal microhabitats to better understand regional biodiversity. The discovery of this small, scale-less fish offers insights into ecological interactions and nutrient cycles in these environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

