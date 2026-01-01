First Sighting: Goby Fish Discoveries in Indian Waters

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have recorded the presence of the goby fish (Bathygobius meggeti) in Indian waters for the first time. The species was found near Aryapalli in Odisha's Ganjam district, a revelation announced by Anil Mohapatra of the Zoological Survey of India.

Although the goby fish is common in the Indo-West Pacific region, this is its first reported sighting in India. Researchers collected three live specimens from an artificial rocky intertidal zone in Aryapalli, a village heavily reliant on fishing. Following detailed investigations, the species was confirmed as new to the Indian biodiversity records.

The findings, highlighted in an article in National Academy Science Letters, emphasize the significance of studying coastal microhabitats to better understand regional biodiversity. The discovery of this small, scale-less fish offers insights into ecological interactions and nutrient cycles in these environments.

