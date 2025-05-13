Contentious SNAP Overhaul Sparks Debate in Congress

U.S. House lawmakers have unveiled a controversial plan that proposes stricter work requirements for certain recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), while also mandating states to shoulder a portion of the program's costs for the first time. According to the proposal from the House Agriculture Committee, there would be limits on future SNAP benefit increases that surpass inflation rates, and a restriction on states' ability to waive work requirements during high unemployment periods.

The proposal is part of a broader Republican effort to save $230 billion in spending, aligning with President Donald Trump's fiscal agenda. However, the potential overhaul faces opposition from House Democrats, who caution that it could impede the passage of a farm spending package this year. Currently, over 41 million Americans rely on SNAP, the largest food aid program in the U.S. Notably, the plan expands work requirements to include adults up to age 64, raising the current ceiling from age 54, and increases the age limit for qualifying dependent children from six to seven.

Anti-hunger groups and Democratic governors argue that these changes could reduce SNAP assistance for many vulnerable individuals. Ty Jones Cox from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities criticized the proposal, warning it might deprive food from millions facing job instability. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn 'GT' Thompson, however, argues that the plan would improve accountability. The cost-sharing aspect, which is based on states' error rates in benefit distribution, is slated for implementation by 2028, but has already met with fierce opposition from Democratic state leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)