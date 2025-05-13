Operation Sindoor: India's Stand Against Terrorism and PM Modi's Leadership

During a recent event, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his resolute leadership throughout Operation Sindoor, noting the Army's substantial resistance over the past five days as a testament to India's firm position against terrorism.

CM Yadav emphasized PM Modi's efforts, remarking on India's impressive transformation from the world's eleventh-largest economy to the fifth, alongside the significant move to revoke Article 370. He highlighted India's prominent role on the global stage in combating terrorism.

In a national address via videoconference, Prime Minister Modi praised India's armed forces for their valor and resilience during Operation Sindoor, a campaign launched in reaction to the barbaric April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He strongly condemned this atrocity, underlining the unity of all Indian citizens, who stand firm in demanding robust measures against terrorism.

The Prime Minister extended gratitude towards the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists for their contributions, asserting the global implications of India's stance against terrorism under constant threat.

Operation Sindoor unfolded as a decisive response to the brutal Pahalgam incident, where 26 lives were lost. PM Modi confirmed that the government has empowered armed forces with comprehensive authority to address such threats, warning terrorist organizations of the consequences of endangering the nation's dignity and justice.

