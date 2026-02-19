Water Crisis Sparks Political Tumult in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

The Madhya Pradesh assembly was thrown into chaos on Thursday as Congress aggressively pushed for the resignation of two ministers following deaths linked to water contamination in Indore. The disruption came after the state government admitted to 22 fatalities due to the crisis.

The uproar ensued during the ongoing budget session, causing the House proceedings to be suspended four times. Congress members only calmed down after Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar assured that discussions on the issue would be conducted the next day.

Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, labeled the incident as a system failure and termed the deaths as 'murders'. Despite the confirmation of 22 deaths, Congress claims the toll to be 35 and persists in demanding accountability from relevant ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)