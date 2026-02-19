Left Menu

Water Crisis Sparks Political Tumult in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

The Madhya Pradesh assembly was engulfed in turmoil as Congress demanded the resignation of two ministers over water contamination deaths in Indore, where 22 individuals reportedly died. Amid calls for accountability, the session was adjourned multiple times, with debates promised for the following day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:06 IST
Water Crisis Sparks Political Tumult in Madhya Pradesh Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh assembly was thrown into chaos on Thursday as Congress aggressively pushed for the resignation of two ministers following deaths linked to water contamination in Indore. The disruption came after the state government admitted to 22 fatalities due to the crisis.

The uproar ensued during the ongoing budget session, causing the House proceedings to be suspended four times. Congress members only calmed down after Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar assured that discussions on the issue would be conducted the next day.

Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, labeled the incident as a system failure and termed the deaths as 'murders'. Despite the confirmation of 22 deaths, Congress claims the toll to be 35 and persists in demanding accountability from relevant ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
2
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
3
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
4
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026