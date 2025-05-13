Tripura Boosts Healthcare Sector with Massive Nurse Recruitment Drive

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha announced a significant enhancement in the state's healthcare services by recruiting 432 nursing staff, including 100 on a contract basis. This initiative emphasizes the vital role nurses play in healthcare.

During the International Nurses Day event, held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala, CM Saha highlighted the contribution of nurses, honoring Florence Nightingale's legacy. He urged the need to prioritize their health, safety, and professional appeal to attract talent.

Dr. Saha also noted the ongoing effort to align nurse deployment with patient numbers, emphasizing the noble service that enhances the state's medical sector. The financial year 2023-24 saw infrastructure upgrades with further educational opportunities for Tripura's children.

(With inputs from agencies.)