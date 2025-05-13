Left Menu

Tripura Boosts Healthcare Sector with Massive Nurse Recruitment Drive

Tripura's CM Dr. Manik Saha revealed plans to recruit 432 nurses, enhancing healthcare. Celebrated during International Nurses Day, Dr. Saha highlighted nurses' pivotal roles. By 2024, 153 nurses were hired; 332 more are set to join, plus 100 on contract. The state's move aims to bolster medical services efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 07:35 IST
Tripura Boosts Healthcare Sector with Massive Nurse Recruitment Drive
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/CMO Tripura) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha announced a significant enhancement in the state's healthcare services by recruiting 432 nursing staff, including 100 on a contract basis. This initiative emphasizes the vital role nurses play in healthcare.

During the International Nurses Day event, held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala, CM Saha highlighted the contribution of nurses, honoring Florence Nightingale's legacy. He urged the need to prioritize their health, safety, and professional appeal to attract talent.

Dr. Saha also noted the ongoing effort to align nurse deployment with patient numbers, emphasizing the noble service that enhances the state's medical sector. The financial year 2023-24 saw infrastructure upgrades with further educational opportunities for Tripura's children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025