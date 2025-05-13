Left Menu

Tragedy in Amritsar: Illicit Liquor Claims 14 Lives

Fourteen people died and six were hospitalized after consuming illicit liquor in Majitha, Amritsar. The main distributor has been arrested, and a thorough investigation is underway. Authorities are taking measures to curb further fatalities, as the government pledges extensive support during this crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:34 IST
Tragedy in Amritsar: Illicit Liquor Claims 14 Lives
In a tragic incident, fourteen individuals lost their lives and six more were hospitalized following the consumption of illicit liquor across five villages in the Majitha block of Amritsar, Punjab, according to police reports on Tuesday. The primary distributor, recognized as the ringleader of this illicit operation, has been apprehended.

Deputy Commissioner of Majitha, Sakshi Sawhney, described the situation as an 'unfortunate tragedy.' Medical teams have been dispatched to the affected villages, going door-to-door to assess and assist residents. The Deputy Commissioner assured that the government is extending all possible support and efforts to prevent the death toll from rising.

Authorities have arrested four individuals linked to the distribution of the spurious alcohol. Identified suspects include Kulbir Singh alias Jaggu, Sahib Singh alias Sarai, Gurjant Singh, and Ninder Kaur. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar (Rural), Maninder Singh, confirmed that two FIRs have been filed under stringent sections to dismantle the distribution network.

