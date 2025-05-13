Left Menu

Star Health Insurance Amplifies Leadership with Key Appointments

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd., India's leading retail health insurer, announces significant leadership appointments. Mr. Amitabh Jain is elevated to Whole-time Director, and Mr. Himanshu Walia assumes the same position. These changes highlight the company's strategic focus on leadership depth and growth through seasoned professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd., India's top retail health insurance provider, has unveiled strategic leadership appointments to further bolster its executive team.

Mr. Amitabh Jain, previously Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Whole-time Director and Key Managerial Personnel. With over 25 years of experience, Jain played a foundational role at ICICI Lombard and joined Star Health in 2023.

Meanwhile, Mr. Himanshu Walia, former Chief Marketing Officer, also takes on the role of Whole-time Director and Key Managerial Personnel. Walia, who joined Star Health in 2007, brings extensive industry expertise, having contributed significantly to the company's market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

