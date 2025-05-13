Maharashtra Class 10th Results 2025: Highlights and Trends

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) unveiled the 2025 Class 10th examination results, revealing an overall pass percentage of 94.10%, a decline from the previous year.

Announced by MSBSHSE Chairman Sharad Gosavi, the region-wise analysis shows Konkan leading with a remarkable 98.82% pass rate, followed by Latur and Pune. In a gender-based analysis, girls surpassed boys.

This year's standout performers include 211 students securing perfect scores, with Latur claiming the most significant share. Various divisions also highlighted regional disparities and academic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)