Left Menu

Maharashtra Class 10th Results 2025: Highlights and Trends

The Maharashtra State Board announced the 2025 Class 10th results, with an overall pass rate of 94.10%. Konkan topped the list with 98.82% pass rate, while girls outperformed boys overall. Special achievements include 211 students scoring 100%, and regional variances in performance across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:36 IST
Maharashtra Class 10th Results 2025: Highlights and Trends
A photograph of students outside an exam hall in Mumbai in February 2025 (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) unveiled the 2025 Class 10th examination results, revealing an overall pass percentage of 94.10%, a decline from the previous year.

Announced by MSBSHSE Chairman Sharad Gosavi, the region-wise analysis shows Konkan leading with a remarkable 98.82% pass rate, followed by Latur and Pune. In a gender-based analysis, girls surpassed boys.

This year's standout performers include 211 students securing perfect scores, with Latur claiming the most significant share. Various divisions also highlighted regional disparities and academic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025