Alipore Zoo's Cool Strategy: Battling Heat with Comfort for Animals

In response to searing temperatures affecting parts of India, Alipore Zoo in Kolkata has initiated special measures to protect its animal residents. Air coolers, watering systems, and diet adjustments are part of the zoo's strategy to maintain comfort for its roughly 1,647 animals across 169 species.

Zoo biologist Manavi Pal highlighted specific efforts tailored for species such as bears, monkeys, and birds, which are particularly susceptible to heat. The zoo has implemented water sprinklers and cool water ponds, alongside stocking water in larger ponds for elephants, tigers, and hippopotamuses.

Additionally, fans and coolers have been installed in night shelters for different species, including lions and foxes. Special summer diets comprising juicy fruits like watermelon and papaya are being provided. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department warns of further heatwave conditions, raising concerns for animal welfare across the region.

