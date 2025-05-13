Crackdown on Illicit Liquor: 600 Litres of Methanol Seized in Punjab

In a significant operation against the illegal liquor trade, a joint effort by the Patiala District Police and the Excise Department led to the seizure of 600 litres of methanol—an essential component in the manufacture of spurious liquor. This pivotal bust may be connected to the recent Majitha liquor tragedy in Amritsar, with authorities linking the consignment directly to the event, according to information provided by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

During a press conference held at the Tepla police post along the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Shambhu-Banur Road, Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma noted that this successful operation followed directives from Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. It represents yet another move in the Punjab Government's unyielding battle against drugs and illegal alcohol, a campaign steered by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The investigation, which traced the methanol from Delhi's Transport Nagar to Punjab, was expedited due to intelligence inputs received post the Majitha incident earlier today. Under the DGP's orders, the Patiala Police and Excise Department intercepted the suspect truck, numbered PB 10 H 1577, near Tepla, uncovering the hidden drums of methanol. The truck driver has been detained, while a comprehensive investigation continues to unravel the full scope of the illicit operation.

SSP Varun Sharma emphasized that initial investigative findings point towards the methanol's intended use for brewing spurious liquor. He warned that the consignment, had it reached its destination, posed a grave risk to numerous lives. This action underscores a substantial victory in the state's mission to eradicate the sale and production of toxic liquor, affirming the dedication of Punjab Police and the Excise Department in preserving public safety and health.

The events come on the heels of a broader police crackdown in Majitha, following the seizure of 14 lives from illicit drinking as well as hospitalizations. This resulted in the arrest of nine suspects, including the alleged kingpin, an official stated, contributing to the suspension of both the Deputy Superintendent of Police and Station House Officer for their oversight. DGP Gaurav Yadav confirmed the apprehensions and ongoing efforts to dismantle the unlawful liquor syndicate through a detailed investigation post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)