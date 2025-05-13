Punjab's Fierce Crackdown: Over 10,800 Drug Smugglers Arrested

In a determined effort to tackle drug trafficking, Punjab Police arrested 156 individuals on Tuesday, confiscating 1.5 kg of heroin, 16 kg of opium, and Rs 5.38 lakh in cash. This brings the total number of arrests since the initiation of the anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' to over 10,800.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed police officials to achieve a drug-free Punjab. This coordinated operation, led by DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, was executed simultaneously across the state's 28 police districts.

The Punjab government has also established a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee for ongoing monitoring, headed by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Special DGP Arpit Shukla reported that over 200 police teams executed raids at 601 locations, resulting in 109 FIRs and the checking of 613 suspicious individuals. The state's EDP strategy focuses on enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention, convincing 115 individuals to seek rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)