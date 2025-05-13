Left Menu

Punjab's Fierce Crackdown: Over 10,800 Drug Smugglers Arrested

Punjab Police recently arrested 156 drug smugglers, seizing significant quantities of narcotics and drug money. Under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's directive, a comprehensive anti-drug operation was executed across 28 districts, driving the total arrests to over 10,800 in 73 days, as part of 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:14 IST
Punjab's Fierce Crackdown: Over 10,800 Drug Smugglers Arrested
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to tackle drug trafficking, Punjab Police arrested 156 individuals on Tuesday, confiscating 1.5 kg of heroin, 16 kg of opium, and Rs 5.38 lakh in cash. This brings the total number of arrests since the initiation of the anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' to over 10,800.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed police officials to achieve a drug-free Punjab. This coordinated operation, led by DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, was executed simultaneously across the state's 28 police districts.

The Punjab government has also established a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee for ongoing monitoring, headed by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Special DGP Arpit Shukla reported that over 200 police teams executed raids at 601 locations, resulting in 109 FIRs and the checking of 613 suspicious individuals. The state's EDP strategy focuses on enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention, convincing 115 individuals to seek rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025