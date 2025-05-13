Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. Sanctions Threaten Iran Nuclear Talks

The recent U.S. sanctions against Iran are seen as unproductive amidst ongoing negotiations. Iran's foreign ministry criticizes these moves following the latest nuclear discussions in Oman. The U.S. has targeted a shipping network, allegedly transporting Iranian oil to China, with its latest sanctions.

Updated: 13-05-2025 21:17 IST
  United Arab Emirates

The imposition of fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran is being viewed as a hindrance in the ongoing negotiations between the two nations, according to Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei. This statement came shortly after both countries engaged in a fourth round of nuclear talks in Oman on Sunday.

The sanctions, announced by the U.S. State Department on Tuesday, target a shipping network that purportedly delivered millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China. These measures are part of a broader strategy by the U.S. to curb Iran's oil exports.

The latest actions by the U.S. have spurred criticism from Iran, emphasizing the potential negative impact on diplomatic efforts to resolve longstanding tensions over Iran's nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

