Tripura Minister Applauds PM Modi's Assertive Response to Pakistan

In his recent commentary, Tripura Cabinet Minister Sudhangshu Das commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his impactful address to the nation, calling it a "true moment of encouragement" that galvanized citizens across India. This praise comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military action launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7 against Pakistan after the harrowing April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

Das expressed gratitude to the armed forces for their valor, attributing the operation's success to their courage. "Prime Minister Modi's message yesterday was clear and motivating. Our soldiers have communicated with Pakistan in a language they unfortunately understand—through Operation Sindoor," Das shared. He credited Modi's strategic acumen for encircling Pakistan diplomatically and militarily.

Highlighting the hefty toll on Pakistan, Das described the operation as a fitting response to the terror attack. He applauded Modi's stance against external mediation in India-Pakistan relations and reiterated the preconditions for any dialogue with Pakistan, emphasizing national security imperatives and sustainable peace.

