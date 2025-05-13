Left Menu

European Stocks Face Mixed Reactions Amid Truce and Earnings Reports

European stocks edged higher, driven by a soft U.S. inflation report and temporary Sino-U.S. tariff truce, although investors remained cautious about future impacts. Bayer rose with better-than-expected earnings while clean energy stocks soared. Meanwhile, insurance giants Munich Re and Hannover Re saw declines post-earnings, impacting the insurance sector index.

Updated: 13-05-2025 22:09 IST
European Stocks Face Mixed Reactions Amid Truce and Earnings Reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks experienced a slight uptick on Tuesday following favorable U.S. inflation data and a temporary pause in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, despite continued investor caution over potential tariff impacts.

The STOXX 600 index increased by 0.1%, marking its fourth consecutive session of gains, buoyed by softer U.S. inflation readings that failed to account for looming tariff effects. Financial analysts warned of persistent uncertainties in market assessments.

Bayer's strong first-quarter earnings and a surge in clean energy stocks highlighted the trading day, while significant dips in Munich Re and Hannover Re spots scrutinized the insurance sector. However, overall, the market remained calm, with low volatility levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

