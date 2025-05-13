Mumbai Police Enforces Strict Drone Ban Amid Heightened Security Tensions

In a decisive move reflecting heightened security protocols, the Mumbai Police has instituted a comprehensive ban on drones and other remote-controlled flying apparatuses within city limits from May 5 to June 3. Endorsed by the Commissioner of Police, the order encompasses drones, microlight aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, among others.

The enforcement follows DGCA's categorization of Mumbai as a drone red zone, highlighting unauthorized drone flights as grave infringements. Nonetheless, a 23-year-old man was apprehended for flying a drone in the city's Powai area, culminating in legal action. DCP Operations, Akbar Pathan, underscored the necessity for public compliance to avert security risks.

The security clampdown is attributed to escalated India-Pakistan tensions post the April 22 terror assault in Jammu and Kashmir, inciting Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces against nine terror affiliations in Pakistan and PoK. Pakistan's retaliatory incursions via unmanned systems were thwarted by India's air defenses without any ground damage, confirmed Air Marshal AK Bharti during a media briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)