President Droupadi Murmu addressed both Houses of Parliament with a powerful message about India's unwavering stance against terrorism, highlighting the success of the Indian armed forces in Operation Sindoor. The operation, which targeted terror camps using India's resources, served as a testament to the nation's strength and responsible use of power.

Murmu underscored ongoing efforts to bolster national security through initiatives like Mission Sudarshan Chakra. She reaffirmed her government's dedication to social justice, with significant strides achieved in poverty alleviation and corruption prevention, reflecting India's robust foundation across various sectors.

The President also paid homage to cultural icons, emphasizing their influence on national unity. Meanwhile, debates arose over the government's new VB-G RAM G Act, intended to replace MGNREGA with enhanced rural employment guarantees. Opposition calls for its retraction intensified during the session.