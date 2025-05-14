Manipur Security: Arrests and Seizures Amidst Tense Atmosphere

In a bid to assert control amidst a heightened security situation, Manipur's law enforcement agencies have been active across the region's hill and valley districts. Recent operations have led to the arrest of three illegal arms dealers, including a member of the UNLF (Pambei), in the Imphal East District area known as Puhkhao Ahallup Makha Leikai.

The arrests yielded significant seizures: an INSAS rifle, eight rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and mobile phones were confiscated from Naorem Naocha Meitei, Leishangthem Inaoton Singh, and Ayekpam Boiboy Meitei. Meanwhile, additional operations targeted extortion activities. Among those detained was Khundongbam Prithibiraj Meitei from the Thoubal District, found in possession of a hand grenade.

These efforts were supplemented by the arrest of KCP (MFL) and PREPAK members for extortion, and a major drug bust in Churachandpur District where police seized over a kilogram of suspected brown sugar. The ongoing crackdown also saw the recovery of stolen vehicles and the establishment of 110 checkpoints to safeguard essential transport. Authorities urge the public to beware of fake news, emphasizing potential legal action against misinformation campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)