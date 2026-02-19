Major Drug Bust: 51 Kg of Cannabis Seized in Perumbavoor

Police made a significant drug bust on Thursday, confiscating 51 kilograms of cannabis in a raid on a rented house near Perumbavoor.

The operation led to the arrest of Rubel Mulla, a 25-year-old from Murshidabad, West Bengal, who was allegedly storing the narcotics.

Authorities, acting on a tip-off, discovered the cannabis packed in sacks, while an electronic weighing scale was also found on site. The house was reportedly rented under false pretenses, believed to accommodate migrant workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)