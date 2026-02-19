Major Drug Bust: 51 Kg of Cannabis Seized in Perumbavoor
Police seized 51 kg of cannabis from a rented house in Perumbavoor, arresting Rubel Mulla from West Bengal. The contraband was packed in sacks, and a weighing scale was found. The house, rented under false pretenses, was thought to accommodate migrant workers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Police made a significant drug bust on Thursday, confiscating 51 kilograms of cannabis in a raid on a rented house near Perumbavoor.
The operation led to the arrest of Rubel Mulla, a 25-year-old from Murshidabad, West Bengal, who was allegedly storing the narcotics.
Authorities, acting on a tip-off, discovered the cannabis packed in sacks, while an electronic weighing scale was also found on site. The house was reportedly rented under false pretenses, believed to accommodate migrant workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drug bust
- cannabis
- police
- seizure
- arrest
- Perumbavoor
- West Bengal
- contraband
- rented house
- Rubel Mulla
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Pre-Election Police Shuffle: Strategic Moves
West Bengal HS Exam Controversy: Students to Receive Full Marks for Errant Questions
Royal Scandal Unveiled: Prince Andrew's Explosive Arrest
Bus Syndicate Challenges 'Unethical' Requisition for Upcoming West Bengal Elections
Jewelry Theft Foiled on Gurugram Bus: Accused Arrested