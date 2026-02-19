Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: 51 Kg of Cannabis Seized in Perumbavoor

Police seized 51 kg of cannabis from a rented house in Perumbavoor, arresting Rubel Mulla from West Bengal. The contraband was packed in sacks, and a weighing scale was found. The house, rented under false pretenses, was thought to accommodate migrant workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:28 IST
Major Drug Bust: 51 Kg of Cannabis Seized in Perumbavoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police made a significant drug bust on Thursday, confiscating 51 kilograms of cannabis in a raid on a rented house near Perumbavoor.

The operation led to the arrest of Rubel Mulla, a 25-year-old from Murshidabad, West Bengal, who was allegedly storing the narcotics.

Authorities, acting on a tip-off, discovered the cannabis packed in sacks, while an electronic weighing scale was also found on site. The house was reportedly rented under false pretenses, believed to accommodate migrant workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

 India
2
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
3
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
4
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026