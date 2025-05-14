Left Menu

Operation Prahar: Uttarakhand's Cyber Crime Crackdown Sets National Benchmark

Operation Prahar, spearheaded by Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, delivered a significant blow to cybercrime. Coordinated raids occurred across 17 states, highlighting the state's commitment to cyber safety and positioning Uttarakhand as a national model in cybercrime prevention.

14-05-2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, launched 'Operation Prahar', recognized nationally for its success in combating cybercrime. According to an official release from Uttarakhand's CMO, the operation has set an example by demonstrating its effectiveness in curbing cybercriminal activities.

In a historic move by the Uttarakhand Police, major raids were conducted in 17 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, targeting over 290 cyber criminals. This unprecedented action reflects Chief Minister Dhami's decisive leadership and strategic vision following a significant cyber attack on the state months prior.

Under Dhami's leadership, Uttarakhand transformed into a state not only known for tourism but also as a model in cybercrime prevention. The operation's success, stemming from effective governance and collaboration with other states and central agencies, underscores the efficiency of local law enforcement and Dhami's commitment to good governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

